Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after buying an additional 20,266,614 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,762,000 after buying an additional 10,524,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

