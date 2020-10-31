Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

