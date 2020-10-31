Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $235.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $268.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.