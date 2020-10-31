Empirical Finance LLC Sells 32,832 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,832 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 680.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 111,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $29.89 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

