Empirical Finance LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.