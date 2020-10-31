Empirical Finance LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,611,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

