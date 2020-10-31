Empirical Finance LLC Sells 7,166 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 73,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.