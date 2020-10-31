Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $8.62 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $525.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

