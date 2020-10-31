Equitrans Midstream Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

