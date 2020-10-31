Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. 599,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 751,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Evolus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 162.50% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.