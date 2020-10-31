Exagen (XGN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Exagen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Exagen alerts:

This table compares Exagen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $40.39 million -$12.04 million -1.69 Exagen Competitors $819.25 million $36.78 million 63.56

Exagen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Exagen. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88% Exagen Competitors -147.70% -36.67% -21.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Exagen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Exagen Competitors 266 911 1222 91 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Exagen’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Exagen peers beat Exagen on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.