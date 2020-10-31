Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) versus NETGEAR (OTCMKTS:NTGR) Head to Head Analysis

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR 1.35% 2.29% 1.50%

97.9% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of NETGEAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and NETGEAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR $998.76 million 0.92 $25.79 million $0.81 38.05

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exlites Holdings International and NETGEAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A NETGEAR 0 2 2 0 2.50

NETGEAR has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given NETGEAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Volatility & Risk

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETGEAR has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Exlites Holdings International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

