Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 18th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years.

Exponent stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

