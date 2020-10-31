Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.62. 47,897,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,351,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

