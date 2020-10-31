Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $330.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

