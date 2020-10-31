Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

