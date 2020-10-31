Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

