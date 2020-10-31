Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

