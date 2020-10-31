Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

