Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.98. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

