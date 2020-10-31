Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

