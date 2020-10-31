Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $391.45. The stock had a trading volume of 227,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $452.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.