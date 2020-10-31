Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after buying an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $522,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,283. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

