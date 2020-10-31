FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average is $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

