Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Trading Down 5.7%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.17 and last traded at $125.02. 9,668,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 3,811,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

