First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

FRME stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 205,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Earnings History for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit