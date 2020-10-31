First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

FRME stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 205,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

