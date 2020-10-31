First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FEMB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 38,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,915. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

