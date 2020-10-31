First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FEMB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 38,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,915. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.
