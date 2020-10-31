Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Broderick Brian C grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 198,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

