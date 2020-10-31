Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

FISV opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Fiserv by 225.8% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Fiserv by 125.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 635,766 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fiserv by 3,487.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 631,814 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

