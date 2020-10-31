Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. On average, analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FPRX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 345,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

