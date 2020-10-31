Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. 14,417,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,235,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

