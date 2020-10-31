FuzeX Hits Market Cap of $358,080.87 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 59% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $358,080.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 61.6% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00081690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00207249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01199494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000572 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Coinbe, CoinBene, HitBTC, Token Store, COSS, Allbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

