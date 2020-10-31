Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

