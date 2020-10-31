Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS: GTXMQ) is one of 54 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Garrett Motion to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Garrett Motion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion Competitors 732 2284 2427 124 2.35

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Garrett Motion’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion $313.00 million 0.97 Garrett Motion Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.31

Garrett Motion’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion’s peers have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92% Garrett Motion Competitors -2.57% -99.15% -0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.