Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,722 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 23,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 60,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 4,434,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,843. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.