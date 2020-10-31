Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 510,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 569,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNCA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
