Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 510,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 569,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNCA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

