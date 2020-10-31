GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 217,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,795. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

