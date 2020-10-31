Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter.

GBNXF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBNXF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

