Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.