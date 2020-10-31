Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.36.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,742 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,889,000 after acquiring an additional 443,270 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.