Global Water Resources Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

GWRS opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,060.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRS. ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

