Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.
Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$92.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
