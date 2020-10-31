Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$92.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Panther Mining news, Director Peter John Jennings sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$43,666.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,000. Also, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$112,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,011 shares in the company, valued at C$469,925.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $35,900 and sold 245,333 shares worth $330,906.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

