Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.