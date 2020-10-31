Head to Head Analysis: Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) vs. The AES (OTCMKTS:AES)

The AES (NYSE:AES) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The AES and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AES 2.01% 24.35% 3.58% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The AES and Environmental Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AES 0 0 7 0 3.00 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

The AES presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%.

Risk and Volatility

The AES has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Power has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of The AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of The AES shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The AES and Environmental Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AES $10.19 billion 1.27 $303.00 million $1.36 14.34 Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The AES has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Summary

The AES beats Environmental Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,471 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Environmental Power Company Profile

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

