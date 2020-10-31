Head to Head Comparison: Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) versus Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Salisbury Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 20.21% 9.25% 0.91% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 1.83 $11.14 million $3.93 8.61 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 1.89 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Salisbury Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. The company operates through 14 offices in Trumbull, Portage, Ashtabula, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Mahoning counties in Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.