Head-To-Head Contrast: GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) & 51job (NYSE:JOBS)

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) and 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEE Group and 51job’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group $151.67 million 0.10 -$17.76 million N/A N/A 51job $574.57 million 8.16 $76.46 million $1.15 60.96

51job has higher revenue and earnings than GEE Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GEE Group and 51job, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 51job 0 2 1 0 2.33

51job has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given 51job’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 51job is more favorable than GEE Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of GEE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of 51job shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of GEE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51job has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GEE Group and 51job’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08% 51job 30.14% 9.95% 7.66%

Summary

51job beats GEE Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About 51job

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites. It also provides other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance, benefits, and payroll processing, as well as compliance with local governmental employment regulations; and conducts training seminars in the business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company offers campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and placement and executive search services to employers seeking to attract talent and fill job vacancies. Further, it provides professional and scientific assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees, as well as offers talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and provides support and administrative services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and the local Chinese enterprises. It offers its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

