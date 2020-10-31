Head to Head Contrast: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) versus Greenwood Hall (NASDAQ:ELRN)

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwood Hall has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.7% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Greenwood Hall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and Greenwood Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 5.18% 6.09% 4.73% Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and Greenwood Hall’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $713.37 million 1.17 $74.58 million $4.83 5.52 Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwood Hall.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The RMR Group and Greenwood Hall, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 Greenwood Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.91%.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Greenwood Hall on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Greenwood Hall Company Profile

Greenwood Hall, Inc. provides cloud-based education management services to public, private, and not-for-profit higher education institutions in the United States. It offers enrollment management solutions, including lead generation/marketing, prospective student qualification, new student recruitment, and enrollment counseling services; retention counseling/coaching, as well as the reengagement of students dropped out of a particular institution; and student support solutions, such as help desk, career advising, student concierge, and financial aid advising services. The company also provides consulting services, including market assessments and analysis of internal operational efficiency; various data and technology enabled solutions that enable school clients to better manage/analyze data, deliver instruction to students, and make certain institutional decisions; and management services. In addition, it offers donor lifecycle management services to various non-profit organizations. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.