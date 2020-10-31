Head to Head Contrast: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Its Competitors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one of 23 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Virgin Galactic to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million -$210.93 million -15.98 Virgin Galactic Competitors $3.58 billion $295.70 million 30.92

Virgin Galactic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72% Virgin Galactic Competitors -263.22% -28.12% -12.63%

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Galactic Competitors 245 897 1443 61 2.50

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Virgin Galactic’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Virgin Galactic peers beat Virgin Galactic on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

