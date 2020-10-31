Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

