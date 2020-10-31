Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

